What’s happening in Edinburgh during Black History Month this October

Eventbrite has hand picked some of the hottest events celebrating Black History Month in Edinburgh

Since 2019, the number of Black History Month (October) events has doubled on events marketplace Eventbrite, which hosts everything from film screenings and walking tours to gospel concerts and craft classes to help people celebrate.

Edinburgh comes seventh in the top 10 cities for hosting the most Black History Month events in the UK from 2019 to 2024, just after Glasgow which was sixth.

Many Black History Month events focus on education and empowerment with a focus on history, culture and achievement, and there is also a strong emphasis on celebrating black culture through food, art, music, art and literature.

The Black History Walking Tour of Edinburgh takes people from the New Town to the Old Town to hear the little-known stories of Edinburgh's many visitors and residents of African, African American and Caribbean heritage from the 16th century to the present day. This tour will make you see Edinburgh's statues and buildings in a whole new way as you explore Edinburgh's role in the Transatlantic Slave System.

Those looking for a fun night out could head to Edinburgh’s Monkey Barrel Comedy Club on Sunday October 6 for the COBO: Comedy Shutdown Black History Month Special. Prepare for some rip-roaring, back-slapping belly laughs from the comedic talents of Kat B, Nabil Abdulrashid, Michael Akadiri and Kazeem Jamal.

Edinburgh’s City Art Centre is hosting Decolonized Transformations: Carter G. Woodson Vision of the Importance of Black History and Anticolonialism. This talk will examine the University of Edinburgh’s history and legacies of slavery, colonialism and the development of racial thought, and consider reparatory recommendations to address structural racism today.

“Since 2019, more than 250,000 people have attended more than 4,000 Black History Month events in the UK on Eventbrite. However you choose to take part in Black History Month – whether it’s literature, crafting, music, film or wellbeing – there’s bound to be an event at which you can celebrate the rich Black culture in Edinburgh,” says Eventbrite’s Sebastian Boppert.