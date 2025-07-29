Who let the dogs out – Edinburgh care home to host community dog show

A care home in Edinburgh is raising the woof with a community dog show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Care UK’s Lauder Lodge, in Portobello, is preparing to open its doors on Saturday, August 2, from 2pm-4pm for their Scruffs and Crufts competition.

Local people and their four-legged friends are invited to join the fun in the garden, where they’ll have the chance to compete in lively agility and obedience challenges. There’ll be prizes up for grabs across a range of categories, including, The Most Obedient, Funniest, and Best in Show and a paw-some panel of dog-loving residents ready to judge and fuss over the pooches on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The afternoon will also feature a special visit from the Scottish guide dogs, who’ll be showing off their skills and sharing more about the vital work they do.

Edinburgh care home, Lauder Lodge, to host community dog show

Anees Riaz, Home Manager at Lauder Lodge, said: “We are officially gearing up for our Scruffs and Crufts competition – we’re paws-itive our local furry friends will not disappoint!

“Here at Lauder Lodge, we’re always looking for new and exciting events to bring residents and the community together – and with many puppy-loving people in the home, hosting our own version of Crufts seemed like a no-brainer.

“We are very much looking forward to meeting lots of new faces – of the two and four-legged kind!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lauder Lodge care home, which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, has been specially designed to support residents in living active and fulfilling lives, while also promoting independence. It incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies, and has its own cinema, hair and beauty salon, café and namaste rooms.