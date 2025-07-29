Who let the dogs out – Edinburgh care home to host community dog show
Care UK’s Lauder Lodge, in Portobello, is preparing to open its doors on Saturday, August 2, from 2pm-4pm for their Scruffs and Crufts competition.
Local people and their four-legged friends are invited to join the fun in the garden, where they’ll have the chance to compete in lively agility and obedience challenges. There’ll be prizes up for grabs across a range of categories, including, The Most Obedient, Funniest, and Best in Show and a paw-some panel of dog-loving residents ready to judge and fuss over the pooches on the day.
The afternoon will also feature a special visit from the Scottish guide dogs, who’ll be showing off their skills and sharing more about the vital work they do.
Anees Riaz, Home Manager at Lauder Lodge, said: “We are officially gearing up for our Scruffs and Crufts competition – we’re paws-itive our local furry friends will not disappoint!
“Here at Lauder Lodge, we’re always looking for new and exciting events to bring residents and the community together – and with many puppy-loving people in the home, hosting our own version of Crufts seemed like a no-brainer.
“We are very much looking forward to meeting lots of new faces – of the two and four-legged kind!”
Lauder Lodge care home, which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, has been specially designed to support residents in living active and fulfilling lives, while also promoting independence. It incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies, and has its own cinema, hair and beauty salon, café and namaste rooms.