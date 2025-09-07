12 charming towns and villages near Edinburgh which you should visit this autumn

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 7th Sep 2025, 04:45 BST

Edinburgh is surrounded by beautifully quaint and charming towns and villages. Whether you’re more at home on the coast or wandering around historical attractions, these places will appeal to you.

It’s no wonder that so many of the towns and villages are listed as the best places to live in the country, or in the case of Haddington - the happiest place to live in the country.

Keep reading and explore these 12 charming towns and villages to visit around Edinburgh this autumn.

South Queensferry is super close to Edinburgh and is the perfect spot for a walk.

1. South Queensferry

South Queensferry is super close to Edinburgh and is the perfect spot for a walk. | Lisa Ferguson/NationalWorld

Cockenzie and Port Seton has a brilliant coastal walk as part of the John Muir Way.

2. Cockenzie and Port Seton

Cockenzie and Port Seton has a brilliant coastal walk as part of the John Muir Way. | Google Photo: Google

Dunbar is a really charming, idyllic town about 30 miles from Edinburgh. It is home to a number of historic buildings.

3. Dunbar

Dunbar is a really charming, idyllic town about 30 miles from Edinburgh. It is home to a number of historic buildings. | Adobe Stock

Consistenly ranked as one of the best places to live in Scotland, North Berwick is a must visit.

4. North Berwick

Consistenly ranked as one of the best places to live in Scotland, North Berwick is a must visit. | Adobe Stock

