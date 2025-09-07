12 charming towns and villages near Edinburgh which you should visit this autumn

Keep reading and explore these 12 charming towns and villages to visit around Edinburgh this autumn.
1. South Queensferry
South Queensferry is super close to Edinburgh and is the perfect spot for a walk. | Lisa Ferguson/NationalWorld
2. Cockenzie and Port Seton
Cockenzie and Port Seton has a brilliant coastal walk as part of the John Muir Way. | Google Photo: Google
3. Dunbar
Dunbar is a really charming, idyllic town about 30 miles from Edinburgh. It is home to a number of historic buildings. | Adobe Stock
4. North Berwick
Consistenly ranked as one of the best places to live in Scotland, North Berwick is a must visit. | Adobe Stock