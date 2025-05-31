An East Lothian town has been named one of the happiest places to live in Scotland, so I paid it a visit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Haddington has been named one of the happiest places to live in Scotland according to analysis by The Guardian. We went to the East Lothian town to find out why.

Despite it being just 30 minutes away from Edinburgh, and a slightly longer 50 minutes from where I live, I’d never set foot in Haddington. Walking around the town let me see just what it had to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a town with an incredible history, including being the supposed birthplace of John Knox, and the colourful buildings really make the town centre feel unique. The town is filled with some incredible cafes and food spots, I stopped off for an amazing BLT at Diggory’s on the main street before exploring the town in my favourite way - mooching around its charity shops looking for books.

In each of the shops I popped into the staff were extremely friendly - and that’s what I took away from my visit. The people in the town are brilliant to be around. Even on a fairly miserable day, most people were taking the time to chat with each other around the streets.

Haddington has been named one of the happiest places to live in Scotland according to analysis by The Guardian. | Google Maps

However, being an outsider, I wanted to hear from those who live in the town what they thought.

Gilian, who works at the Cheese Lady in the town centre, said that there’s not just one reason for why people of the town are so happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “There are lots of great cafes and little foodie shops and things opening up. There are some great, great sports amenities as well, and lots for kids to be involved in, lots of sports and things like that.”

Whilst Gillian said that the community events are also key to what makes Haddington such a happy place to live.

She explained: “We have our problems, but I would say it’s great. There's people who go around looking after the flowers and the gardens and things like that. So there’s a lot of community spirit I would say.

“And we have a really successful market every month. It brings a lot of people from all around to our area. It's great just keeping that. And I mean, the market has been going in Haddington for 25 years. It’s well established. And it does bring people into the town and into the shops.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before I left the area I decided to venture a little outside the town and head for Traprain Law, situated about three miles away, but noted as being part of Haddington. On what was an extremely windy afternoon I took a walk up the hill and was rewarded with some incredible views over the town and on to the Firth of Forth.

Sadly though my time at the top was brief thanks to gale force winds. That meant I wasn’t able to experience true happiness and find the wild ponies that inhabit Traprain Law. But what it does mean is that I have a great excuse to rush back to this beautiful town soon.