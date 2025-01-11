The capital can boast some of the best attractions, the best restaurants and the best people. Because of that, it’s a city that it’s easy to love.
From cosy, affordable pubs to internationally reknowned tourist attractions, there’s something for everyone. And that’s a big reason why so many people visit the city.
1. Edinburgh Castle
Towering over the city, Edinburgh Castle is a reminder of the city's brilliant history. | JoannaTkaczuk - stock.adobe.com
2. The Old Town
The Old Town has a unique charm that few other cities can boast and the Royal Mile is a brilliant example of that. | Alex Orr
3. It has one of the best Christmas markets in the World.
The Christmas Market at Princes Street Gardens is considerde one of the best Christmas markets in the world, having been picked out by reviewers. | clivewa - stock.adobe.com Photo: Adobe
4. It's home to incredible walks
The city offers some incredible walks along the Water of Leith, and throughout the city more generally. Photo: alanfin
