15 reasons why we should love living in Edinburgh - from incredible views to world-famous celebrations

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 11th Jan 2025, 04:49 GMT

Edinburgh is a city that has much to be proud of, here are 15 reasons to love the capital.

The capital can boast some of the best attractions, the best restaurants and the best people. Because of that, it’s a city that it’s easy to love.

From cosy, affordable pubs to internationally reknowned tourist attractions, there’s something for everyone. And that’s a big reason why so many people visit the city.

Take a look at 15 reason to love Edinburgh.

Towering over the city, Edinburgh Castle is a reminder of the city's brilliant history.

1. Edinburgh Castle

Towering over the city, Edinburgh Castle is a reminder of the city's brilliant history. | JoannaTkaczuk - stock.adobe.com

The Old Town has a unique charm that few other cities can boast and the Royal Mile is a brilliant example of that.

2. The Old Town

The Old Town has a unique charm that few other cities can boast and the Royal Mile is a brilliant example of that. | Alex Orr

The Christmas Market at Princes Street Gardens is considerde one of the best Christmas markets in the world, having been picked out by reviewers.

3. It has one of the best Christmas markets in the World.

The Christmas Market at Princes Street Gardens is considerde one of the best Christmas markets in the world, having been picked out by reviewers. | clivewa - stock.adobe.com Photo: Adobe

The city offers some incredible walks along the Water of Leith, and throughout the city more generally.

4. It's home to incredible walks

The city offers some incredible walks along the Water of Leith, and throughout the city more generally. Photo: alanfin

