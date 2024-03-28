With Edinburgh's newest rum bar opening on Good Friday, we went along to the soft opening event for friends and family on Wednesday night for a sneak peak.

Based on Broughton Street, the brand-new independent bar, Ruma - Scots Gaelic for Rum - will be home to over 100 bottles of the spirit, welcoming rum lovers with a high-quality range of signature cocktails including deliciously inventive twists on classic rum serves.

Staff at Ruma couldn't be friendlier as they welcomed specially invited guests to the soft opening on Wednesday, March 27 ahead of the official opening at 4pm on Friday, March 29. Guests enjoyed tasty rums and rum-based cocktails in the relaxing surroundings of Ruma at 39-41 Broughton Street.

Watch our video above and check out our photos below to see inside the latest new bar to open its doors in Edinburgh.

1 . Happy hour These two ladies certainly enjoyed themselves at the soft opening event on Wednesday, March 28 at Ruma. Photo: Kevin Quinn Photo Sales

2 . Cocktail time This barman at Ruma was certainly busy preparing some yummy rum cocktails for customers. Photo: Kevin Quinn Photo Sales

3 . New bar Ruma is situated on Broughton Street in the former Treacle and Barouque premises. Photo: Kevin Quinn Photo Sales

4 . Warm welcome Ruma's surroundings are warm and welcoming, creating a great place to enjoy Scotland's largest collection of rums. Photo: Kevin Quinn Photo Sales