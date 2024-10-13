Edinburgh bars: The 10 best Edinburgh bars and nightclubs according to students in the city

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 13th Oct 2024, 04:45 BST

Edinburgh is a brilliant city for a night out - as many students discover when they make the move to the capital to study.

Many bars are known to have been student haunts for many years and after speaking with a new generation of students this week it seems they continue to be popular. 

We asked students in the city what bars and nightclubs they thought were the best and, although not an exhaustive list, these are the 10 Edinburgh bars and nightclubs they recommended.

Founded in 1997, Why Not has been a student favourite for many years and has been crowned the best nightclub in Scotland on three occasions. Situated beneath the Dome Bar & Grill, the club boasts four luxurious party booths, Scotland’s only LED Room and a heated outdoor courtyard

1. Why Not

Founded in 1997, Why Not has been a student favourite for many years and has been crowned the best nightclub in Scotland on three occasions. Situated beneath the Dome Bar & Grill, the club boasts four luxurious party booths, Scotland’s only LED Room and a heated outdoor courtyard | Why Not Photo: Why Not

The Pear Tree in Newington is famed locally for its large beer garden which boasts one of the biggest outdoor screens in all of Edinburgh

2. The Pear Tree

The Pear Tree in Newington is famed locally for its large beer garden which boasts one of the biggest outdoor screens in all of Edinburgh | Third Party Photo: Third Party

The Grassmarket pub is always packed to the rafters and known for its vibrant atmosphere. Boasting an impressive drinks list and regular live music events

3. Biddy Mulligans

The Grassmarket pub is always packed to the rafters and known for its vibrant atmosphere. Boasting an impressive drinks list and regular live music events | Daniel McAvoy Photo: Daniel McAvoy

Founded in 1456, The Golf Tavern is one of Scotland’s oldest pubs and can be found on the edge of Bruntsfield Links

4. The Golf Tavern

Founded in 1456, The Golf Tavern is one of Scotland’s oldest pubs and can be found on the edge of Bruntsfield Links | Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

