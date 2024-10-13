Many bars are known to have been student haunts for many years and after speaking with a new generation of students this week it seems they continue to be popular.
We asked students in the city what bars and nightclubs they thought were the best and, although not an exhaustive list, these are the 10 Edinburgh bars and nightclubs they recommended.
1. Why Not
Founded in 1997, Why Not has been a student favourite for many years and has been crowned the best nightclub in Scotland on three occasions. Situated beneath the Dome Bar & Grill, the club boasts four luxurious party booths, Scotland’s only LED Room and a heated outdoor courtyard | Why Not Photo: Why Not
2. The Pear Tree
The Pear Tree in Newington is famed locally for its large beer garden which boasts one of the biggest outdoor screens in all of Edinburgh | Third Party Photo: Third Party
3. Biddy Mulligans
The Grassmarket pub is always packed to the rafters and known for its vibrant atmosphere. Boasting an impressive drinks list and regular live music events | Daniel McAvoy Photo: Daniel McAvoy
4. The Golf Tavern
Founded in 1456, The Golf Tavern is one of Scotland’s oldest pubs and can be found on the edge of Bruntsfield Links | Google Maps Photo: Google Maps
