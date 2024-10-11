Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Edinburgh's most iconic hotels is to open a new restaurant and cocktail bar – as part of a multi-million-pound makeover.

The Caledonian will unveil its brand-new food and drink destination, The Court, later this month. Following Henderson Park’s £35 million investment in renovation, and the hotel’s transition to join Curio Collection by Hilton, the transformation to the food and drink offering will be the latest of large scale developments to the hotel – known affectionately as ‘The Caley’.

The renowned venue at the west end of Princes Street, famed for its views of Edinburgh Castle, has been part of the social fabric of the city since opening 120 years ago, It has welcomed guests from all over the world and hosted famous faces such as Her Majesty the late Queen Elizabeth II, US President Barack Obama, and musical legends Roy Rogers and Gene Kelly.

The Court, in the heart of the hotel, embodies the history and character of its rich past, combining vintage luxury and mid-century design. A trendy new spot for residents and locals to gather, it boasts exquisite and original heritage features, houses a grand cocktail bar, lively terrace for dining, patisserie, lounge, and is finished with a live music stage.

The cocktail bar takes centre stage, drawing inspiration from the iconic 123 train, the fastest steam train associated with The Caledonian railways, casting back to the hotel’s own unique history as a railway station. The bar will host a selection of signature cocktails, one-of-a-kind serves, and Caledonian classics, collaborating with local suppliers, and incorporating sustainable, climate positive spirits.

The stage will feature a weekly music programme of performers set to entertain diners from a carefully placed vantage point, which allows sightlines from all corners of the 100-seat bar, terrace and lounge, and setting the stage for the ultimate social gathering.

Nitin Ramtri, General Manager at The Caledonian Edinburgh, said: “We’re thrilled to unveil The Court and look forward to welcoming guests to this exciting new food and drink destination, which stands as a testament to the city’s rich history.

“At The Court, we’re not only providing physical spaces but an environment that reimagines networking, entertaining, dining events in an iconic building and location that only Edinburgh could offer.”