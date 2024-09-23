Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new cocktail bar and restaurant promising to bring 'NYC-style vibes' to Edinburgh has revealed when it will open its doors.

Located on Rose Street, Manahatta Edinburgh will serve a selection of drinks with a main focus on handcrafted cocktails, where guests can order supersized versions of their favourites, as well as mouth-watering food options inspired by the Big Apple, such as The New Yorker Burger and Steak Frites, as well as vegan, vegetarian and gluten free dishes.

The glamourous new venue is set to officially open on Saturday, October 26, and is sure to bring a new level of excitement to the Capital's lively nightlife scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new location will feature striking design elements across two floors (ground level and basement) and guests can enjoy a dynamic and stylish setting with a combined area of 380 sq m. Both floors boast impressive art-deco-inspired arched back bars and bold lighting that channels the essence of New York streets. A stunning mirrored disco ball, reminiscent of Times Square's famous ball drop, adds a touch of glamour and an elevated DJ booth looks over the sprawling dancefloor – setting the perfect scene for chic gatherings and unforgettable parties.

The bar promises to have something for everyone, with a packed events calendar and entertainment line-up. The new Edinburgh location will launch with the brand’s popular 'LIVE & LOUD Piano Night’ taking place every Thursday. Guests will be able to enjoy live music performances and get involved in the fun by sharing their musical requests – creating an upbeat atmosphere that’s perfect for dancing the night away.

Manahatta Edinburgh will serve cocktails with a special £7 offer available Monday through Thursday. The new cocktail menu will leave guests spoilt for choice, with favourites including the Diamonds are Forever sharer, which consists of Bacardí Carta Blanca, watermelon, kiwi, cranberry, apple, lime, soda poured straight from a giant diamond as well as refreshing signature cocktails from the Six in The City menu.

For those who want to enjoy delicious dining, Manahatta Edinburgh will offer indulgent food menus including fan favourites such as the NY Club Bagel, Karaage Chicken Bowl and Bao Buns and renowned Steak Frites. Lunch time deals and small plates are also available. The Edinburgh launch will also see the arrival of Manahatta’s famous Boozy Brunch in the Capital. This unmissable experience will run until 8pm daily and includes a package of six delectable drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of Arc Inspirations, Manahatta Edinburgh joins an expanding portfolio of some of the UK’s most successful and exciting bars – with 17 established bars across nine locations in the UK, including Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, Sheffield, York, and Harrogate.

Martin Wolstencroft, CEO of Arc Inspirations, said: “Edinburgh is the perfect city for our debut in Scotland, and we’re excited to introduce our new interior design concept to this vibrant location. With a significant £2.45m investment in the site, we’re eager to offer an elevated and unique experience that captures the essence of New York in Scotland’s capital, complete with top-notch entertainment and a dynamic atmosphere.”

Bookings will open from Friday, September 27. For more information and to make your reservation, including early bookings for Christmas parties, visit www.manahatta.co.uk/bars/edinburgh.