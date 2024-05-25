Edinburgh 'hidden gem’ bar in-the-know locals love for ‘extraordinary cocktails’ announces sad closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh cocktail bar closes for good in the city centre

One of Edinburgh's best cocktail bars has announced its sudden closure.

The Cocktail Mafia, located on Charlotte Lane in the West End, shared the sad news on its website, but said they could return in the future.

The venue first opened in 2021 and quickly became a hit with locals for its extraordinary drinks menu and cocktail masterclasses.

The Cocktail Mafia, located on Charlotte Lane in Edinburgh, has announced its closure. Photo: The Cocktail Mafia

The bar consisted of a neon-lit main room which evoked the 1920s Prohibition era, and a Miami-inspired back room with cabana-style seating and palm trees.

In a post on its website, the owners of the bar wrote: “Sadly The Cocktail Mafia has closed its doors permanently.

“We do hope to return at some point and open at a new venue in the future. Watch this space and thank you for your support”.