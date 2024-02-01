Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four Edinburgh venues have been named as finalists at a prestigious national bar awards – including Panda & Sons, who are shortlisted in four different categories.

The CLASS Bar Awards 2024 has seen pubs from all across the UK nominated, with the winners set be named during a glitzy ceremony which will take place in April.

One thing certain is that a local watering hole will be named as the Best Bar in Scotland & Northern Ireland – as the four finalists are all Edinburgh venues.

Bramble, Panda & Sons, Hey Palu and Nauticus are the Capital bars set to go head-to-head. The winner of the category will then go forward to compete in the best bar in the UK award too.

Panda & Sons, the Queen Street speakeasy which earned a spot on The World’s 50 Best Bars list last year, is up for the prestigious Cocktail of the Year award. The acclaimed venue’s Wilderness concoction (Maker’s Mark Bourbon, Aelder Wild Elderberry Elixir, Blackberry Leaf, Fino Sherry, Acids, Coast Maple Soda) would be a worthy winner of the award.

The Pandas are also shortlisted in the Drinks Menu of the Year (Transcend), while the venue’s co-owner, Iain McPherson, is up for the Bar Innovator of the Year award. The pioneering bartender also runs Edinburgh cocktail bars Nauticus and Hoot the Redeemer.

Speaking about their quartet of nominations, the venue said on Facebook: “To be nominated in these categories after so much work has gone in to our menu and cocktails we are extremely grateful and it keeps us pushing forward and wanting to bring you more exciting creations.”

A spokesperson for The CLASS Bar Awards described the annual event as “without doubt the biggest and best UK bar industry celebration”.

They added: “Finalists of bars and bartenders and our esteemed panel of judges will be among the expected 600 bar industry guests in attendance. The awards evening is a fun-filled night, bringing together the best names in the UK bar business in celebration. Complete with fantastic drinks, canapés and music at the ceremony.”