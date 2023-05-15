Edinburgh pubs: First look pictures as award-winning Edinburgh bar Panda & Sons launch new cocktail menu
Edinburgh-based Panda & Sons currently ranks at number 57 on the prestigious world’s ‘Top 500 Bars’ list – but never ones to rest on their laurels, they have just launched an innovative new cocktail menu.
Transcend uses sub-zero techniques invented or evolved by the team and headed up by owner Iain McPherson.
Known within the industry as ‘The Cocktail Panda’, he has also been dubbed the ‘Willy Wonka of the Drinks Industry’ on Drinks International’s Bar World 100, where he is currently ranked number 47.
Transcend features 16 cocktails that celebrate the team’s foray into freezing using four core techniques: Switching, Sous Pression, Freeze Drying and Cryo Concentration. You can find out more about these techniques at www.pandaandsons.co.uk
McPherosn says: “The new menu is for those that want to ‘geek out’ on the new techniques or simply want to drink great cocktails and don’t care how they’re made.”
Transcend is available now in Panda & Sons (hidden beneath what looks like a vintage barbershop at 79 Queen Street) – and you can see some of the highlights in our photo gallery.