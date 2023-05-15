Transcend features 16 cocktails that celebrate the team’s foray into freezing...

Edinburgh-based Panda & Sons currently ranks at number 57 on the prestigious world’s ‘Top 500 Bars’ list – but never ones to rest on their laurels, they have just launched an innovative new cocktail menu.

Transcend uses sub-zero techniques invented or evolved by the team and headed up by owner Iain McPherson.

Known within the industry as ‘The Cocktail Panda’, he has also been dubbed the ‘Willy Wonka of the Drinks Industry’ on Drinks International’s Bar World 100, where he is currently ranked number 47.

Transcend features 16 cocktails that celebrate the team’s foray into freezing using four core techniques: Switching, Sous Pression, Freeze Drying and Cryo Concentration. You can find out more about these techniques at www.pandaandsons.co.uk

McPherosn says: “The new menu is for those that want to ‘geek out’ on the new techniques or simply want to drink great cocktails and don’t care how they’re made.”

Transcend is available now in Panda & Sons (hidden beneath what looks like a vintage barbershop at 79 Queen Street) – and you can see some of the highlights in our photo gallery.

Coconut Daiquiri A beautiful morish masterpiece, showcasing one of the bar's finest freezing techniques, 'Switching'. Panda & Sons freeze Bacardi Carta Blanca Rum, extract the water content and replace that with roasted coconut milk, which they then clarify. The end result offers a delicious smooth and creamy finish and immediately transports you somewhere hot and tropical. Served with a white chocolate and coconut wafer.

Gladstone The Pandas batch all the ingredients together then add to the freezer. The pressure forces the fresh ingredients to infuse with the liquid ingredients, and the freeze and thaw marrys the flavours together, which creates a smoother seamless flavour experience. You have to taste to really get a sense of a clean seamless beautiful drink. • Fettercairn Whisky • Sweet vermouth blend • Cherry • Benedictine Liqueur

SGT PEPPER This colourful hi-ball delivers a punch of flavours. Using the Switching method, they extract the water content from Bruxo X Mezcal and switch in Pilot's Hush Hush pale ale. It's a perfect blend, then mixed with pickled yellow and fresh red peppers which gives a hint of savoury notes to finish.