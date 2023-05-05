News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh in the 1990s: 10 nostalgia-soaked pictures to take you back to Scotland’s capital in the Nineties

We’ve dug deep into our picture archives to find some fabulous photographs that perfectly capture Edinburgh in the Nineties.

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 5th May 2023, 14:58 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 15:05 BST

Take a look at these photos from the decade, which including the opening of the Gyle, St James Shopping Centre, as it was before its big makeover, and red-hot Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle Stadium.

And before you go, let us know your own favourite memories in the comments section.

Hearts' Eamonn Bannon beats Hibs' Gordon Rae in the New Year's Day Hearts v Hibs Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle in January 1990. Final score was 2-0 to Hearts.

1. Hearts vs Hibs

Hearts’ Eamonn Bannon beats Hibs’ Gordon Rae in the New Year’s Day Hearts v Hibs Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle in January 1990. Final score was 2-0 to Hearts. Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

Here you can see the exterior of the St James Shopping centre at the east end of Princes Street, after its refurbishment in January 1992. Of course now the centre doesn't exist any more, having been developed into the St James Quarter.

2. St James Shopping Centre

Here you can see the exterior of the St James Shopping centre at the east end of Princes Street, after its refurbishment in January 1992. Of course now the centre doesn’t exist any more, having been developed into the St James Quarter. Photo: Denis Straughan

The bus station in Edinburgh in the 1990s looked a lot different than how it does today, in part thanks to the huge, concrete-clad office development that towered above it.

3. St Andrew Square bus station

The bus station in Edinburgh in the 1990s looked a lot different than how it does today, in part thanks to the huge, concrete-clad office development that towered above it. Photo: Alistair Linford

Children can be seen here watching the old Westburn blocks of flats being torn down at Wester Hailes, Edinburgh. This picture was taken in January, 1993.

4. Wester Hailes demolition

Children can be seen here watching the old Westburn blocks of flats being torn down at Wester Hailes, Edinburgh. This picture was taken in January, 1993. Photo: Colin McPherson

