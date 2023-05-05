We’ve dug deep into our picture archives to find some fabulous photographs that perfectly capture Edinburgh in the Nineties.
1. Hearts vs Hibs
Hearts’ Eamonn Bannon beats Hibs’ Gordon Rae in the New Year’s Day Hearts v Hibs Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle in January 1990. Final score was 2-0 to Hearts. Photo: Alan Ledgerwood
2. St James Shopping Centre
Here you can see the exterior of the St James Shopping centre at the east end of Princes Street, after its refurbishment in January 1992. Of course now the centre doesn’t exist any more, having been developed into the St James Quarter. Photo: Denis Straughan
3. St Andrew Square bus station
The bus station in Edinburgh in the 1990s looked a lot different than how it does today, in part thanks to the huge, concrete-clad office development that towered above it. Photo: Alistair Linford
4. Wester Hailes demolition
Children can be seen here watching the old Westburn blocks of flats being torn down at Wester Hailes, Edinburgh. This picture was taken in January, 1993. Photo: Colin McPherson