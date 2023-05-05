News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh pub crawl: 12 great bars you must visit on pub crawl around Leith's trendy Shore area – in pictures

Edinburgh has plenty of little pockets where locals can go on pub crawls, and few areas of the city can beat The Shore in Leith for great bars.

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 5th May 2023, 14:22 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 14:23 BST

We’ve made a list of a dozen pubs you should drop into on a pub crawl at The Shore – but truth being told, the list could have been much bigger, such is the number of great boozers in the Old Port.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see which pubs made the cut. And before you go, let us know your own favourites in the comments section.

1. Leith pub crawl

Where: 36 Shore, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6QU

2. The King's Wark

Where: 36 Shore, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6QU Photo: Third Party

Where: 45 Shore, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6QU

3. Malt & Hops

Where: 45 Shore, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6QU Photo: Third Party

Where: 44 Queen Charlotte St, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 7EX

4. Brass Monkey Shore

Where: 44 Queen Charlotte St, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 7EX Photo: Third Party

