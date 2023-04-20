Staff and customers at a popular pub in Edinburgh's historic Old Town are toasting success after the venue won not one, not two, but three prestigious awards.

The Jolly Judge, located just two minutes from Edinburgh Castle on on James Court, has been named the winner of the Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Edinburgh Pub of the Year 2023.

If that wasn’t enough, the Lawnmarket venue also scooped the Overall Branch Pub of the Year and Cider Pub of the Year prizes.

Famed for its Monday quiz night, the Jolly Judge is an independently-owned bar with low beamed ceilings, log fire and a tranquil atmosphere.

They serve a wide range of malt whiskies, real ales, craft beers and delicious bar lunches.

Framed certificates from CAMRA will be presented to the pub’s licensee Adam Neil on Wednesday, April 26 at 7.45pm at the pub.

Posting on Facebook, The Jolly Judge said: “It's a true pleasure to be the recipient of such an accolade, and a testament to our love, dedication and delight for real ale and cider.

“What a wonderful honour from CAMRA Edinburgh & South East Scotland”.

Runner-up in the Pub of Year category was Stockbridge Tap and in third place (jointly) were the Roseburn and the Dreadnought.

