Edinburgh pubs: Cosy Victorian bar in heart of Edinburgh’s New Town wins CAMRA's 2022 Beer Quality Award

A well-deserved accolade for one of the finest Victorian Bars in Scotland’s capital

By Gary Flockhart
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 10:58am

Kay’s Bar in Edinburgh’s New Town has a reputation for selling top quality real ale – and now the popular pub on Jamaica Street West has been awarded the local CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) Branch’s 2022 Real Ale Quality Award.

CAMRA’s members provided beer quality scores during 2022 when visiting real ale pubs in the branch area (there are over 300) and Kay’s came out top for its average score – and not just in Edinburgh but throughout the Lothians and Borders.

The presentation will be made by the CAMRA Branch Chair, Pat Hanson, to Simon Fisher, manager at Kay’s, at 8pm on Thursday, January 19 at the pub.

Kay’s Bar in Edinburgh’s New Town has been awarded the local CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) Branch’s 2022 Real Ale Quality Award.
On hearing the news of the award, Kay’s landlord, Fraser Gillespie, said: “We are delighted with this recognition by CAMRA of our commitment to serving a range of quality real ales”

Runners up in Edinburgh were the Mitre (Royal Mile) and the Dreadnought (Leith).

