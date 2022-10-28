The 25 best pubs in Edinburgh, according to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2022
These are 25 of the best pubs in Edinburgh, according to CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide for 2022
We all know Edinburgh has some of the best pubs around. The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has just released its Good Beer Guide, showcasing the best pubs, bars and clubs up and down the UK. And a huge portion of Capital pubs have been highlighted in the coveted list.
The guide uses information compiled by pub-goers up and down the UK, and regularly updated, which can be accessed on the CAMRA app. So, without further ado, these are the pubs in Edinburgh which were championed in the guide.
Edinburgh Central
Abbotsford Bar & Restaurant, 3-5 Rose Street
Black Cat, 168 Rose Street
Blue Blazer, 2 Spittal Street
Caley Picture House, 31 Lothian Road
Guildford Arms, 1 West Register Street
Haymarket, 11-14A West Maitland Street
Jolly Judge 7 James Court
Sandy Bell’s, 25 Forrest Road
Teuchters Bar & Bunker, 26 William Street
Edinburgh East
Artisan, 35 London Road
Bellfield Brewery, 46 Stanley Place
Edinburgh North
Clark’s Bar, 142 Dundas Street
Dreadnought, 72 North Fort Street, Leith
Henry Hall’s Carriers Quarters, 42 Bernard Street, Leith
Kay’s Bar, 39 Jamaica Street West
Malt & Hops, 45 The Shore, Leith
Mather’s, 25 Broughton Street
Stockbridge Tap, 2-4 Raeburn Place
Teuchters Landing, 1C Dock Place, Leith
Edinburgh South
Bennets Bar, 8 Leven Street
Cloisters Bar, 26 Broughton Street
Dagda Bar, 93-5 Buccleuch Street
John Leslie, 45-47 Ratcliffe Terrace
Edinburgh West
Athletic Arms (Diggers), 1-3 Angle Park Terrace
Roseburn Bar, 1 Roseburn Terrace