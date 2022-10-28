News you can trust since 1873
The 25 best pubs in Edinburgh, according to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2022

These are 25 of the best pubs in Edinburgh, according to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide for 2022

By Ginny Sanderson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

We all know Edinburgh has some of the best pubs around. The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has just released its Good Beer Guide, showcasing the best pubs, bars and clubs up and down the UK. And a huge portion of Capital pubs have been highlighted in the coveted list.

The guide uses information compiled by pub-goers up and down the UK, and regularly updated, which can be accessed on the CAMRA app. So, without further ado, these are the pubs in Edinburgh which were championed in the guide.

The best pubs in Edinburgh have been named in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2022

Edinburgh Central

Abbotsford Bar & Restaurant, 3-5 Rose Street

Black Cat, 168 Rose Street

Blue Blazer, 2 Spittal Street

Caley Picture House, 31 Lothian Road

Guildford Arms, 1 West Register Street

Haymarket, 11-14A West Maitland Street

Jolly Judge 7 James Court

Sandy Bell’s, 25 Forrest Road

Teuchters Bar & Bunker, 26 William Street

Edinburgh East

Artisan, 35 London Road

Bellfield Brewery, 46 Stanley Place

Edinburgh North

Clark’s Bar, 142 Dundas Street

Dreadnought, 72 North Fort Street, Leith

Henry Hall’s Carriers Quarters, 42 Bernard Street, Leith

Kay’s Bar, 39 Jamaica Street West

Malt & Hops, 45 The Shore, Leith

Mather’s, 25 Broughton Street

Stockbridge Tap, 2-4 Raeburn Place

Teuchters Landing, 1C Dock Place, Leith

Edinburgh South

Bennets Bar, 8 Leven Street

Cloisters Bar, 26 Broughton Street

Dagda Bar, 93-5 Buccleuch Street

John Leslie, 45-47 Ratcliffe Terrace

Edinburgh West

Athletic Arms (Diggers), 1-3 Angle Park Terrace

Roseburn Bar, 1 Roseburn Terrace

