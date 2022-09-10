Best pubs in Edinburgh: 10 of the best independent pubs in Leith - from The Dreadnought to Malt & Hops
From traditional old, no-frills boozers to hip gastropubs, Leith has no shortage of must-visit bars and pubs.
As independent pubs face a tough winter with soaring energy bills we have put together a handy guide to help you support smaller, local traders.
Communities in Edinburgh and across the country are in danger of seeing their local pubs call last orders, as pressure piles on from inflation and the cost of living crisis.
Pubs told the Edinburgh Evening News that they would be forced to cut opening hours, put up the price of a pint and even work for no pay to survive the months ahead.
For those who want to support their local pub instead of putting money in the pockets of chains, check out our featured local pubs starting with Leith.