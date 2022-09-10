As independent pubs face a tough winter with soaring energy bills we have put together a handy guide to help you support smaller, local traders.

Communities in Edinburgh and across the country are in danger of seeing their local pubs call last orders, as pressure piles on from inflation and the cost of living crisis.

Pubs told the Edinburgh Evening News that they would be forced to cut opening hours, put up the price of a pint and even work for no pay to survive the months ahead.

For those who want to support their local pub instead of putting money in the pockets of chains, check out our featured local pubs starting with Leith.

1. The Dreadnought is known for selection of craft beers, sense of humour, community focus and solidarity with LGBT Owner Toby Saltonstall and partner Roisin Therese have campaigned to save iconic rainbow bridge Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2. Family run Roseleaf at the Shore in Leith serves teapot cocktails, locally sourced food and is dog friendly Roseleaf near historic Port in Leith PIC: Adam J Bell photography Photo: ADAM J BELL :Photography Photo Sales

3. STENnews 10-09-22 Local pubs in Leith PAP.Scotupload-jpg Leith depot staff came up with Watermelon Pilsner. The pub owned by musicians regularly has live music events on. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4. The Lioness of Leith on Duke Street is a bohemian gastropub with a lively atmosphere and range of craft beers PIC: Neil Hanna Photo: Neil Hanna Photo Sales