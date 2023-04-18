News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh pubs: 20 pictures of the best bars and pubs in Edinburgh right now according to The Good Pub Guide

Fancy a tipple or two? Well, you’re in right place as Edinburgh is said to have more pubs per square metre than any city in the UK.

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 18th Apr 2023, 15:02 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 15:04 BST

As the name suggests, The Good Pub Guide knows a thing or two about fine drinking establishments – and now the publication has compiled a list of the best pubs in Scotland's capital city.

Take a whirl through our photo gallery to see which of the many pubs in Edinburgh the guide ranks in its top 20.

And let us know what is your own favourite Capital boozer in the comments section.

Take a look through our picture gallery to discover the 20 best pubs in Edinburgh, according to the Good Pub Guide.

1. Edinburgh's 20 best pubs

Take a look through our picture gallery to discover the 20 best pubs in Edinburgh, according to the Good Pub Guide. Photo: Third Party

Where: 3-5 Rose St, Edinburgh EH2 2PR

2. The Abbotsford Bar

Where: 3-5 Rose St, Edinburgh EH2 2PR Photo: Third Party

Where: 82 High Street, Edinburgh EH1 1LL

3. The Inn On The Mile

Where: 82 High Street, Edinburgh EH1 1LL Photo: Third Party

Where: 39 Jamaica Street, Edinburgh EH3 6HF

4. Kay’s Bar

Where: 39 Jamaica Street, Edinburgh EH3 6HF Photo: Third Party

