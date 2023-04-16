Staff and customers at a multi-award-winning Musselburgh pub are toasting success again after the venue’s latest accolade.

The Volunteer Arms, known locally as Staggs bar, has been named ‘Pub of the Year in the Lothians’ for 2023 by CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale).

Staggs, which has been run by the same family since 1858, has won many CAMRA awards over the years and their winning streak goes on.

Staggs bar in Musselburgh has been named CAMRA's 'Pub of the Year' for the Lothians.

A framed certificate will handed over to licensee Nigel Finlay on Wednesday (April 19) at 7.45pm in the pub, situated on North High Street in Musselburgh.

Pat Hanson, chairman of the Edinburgh & South-East Scotland branch of CAMRA, said: “The display of previous CAMRA awards at Stagg's is testament to the consistency and excellence of their real ale over the years.

“Out of dozens of real ale pubs in the Lothians (outside Edinburgh), Stagg's has been voted into top place again by our members and the award will be well deserved.”

Staggs, which has an outdoor seating area, decscribes itself as “a friendly local, famous for its many guest real ales and around 30 rums (including the original Sailor Jerry, sold on special occasions)”.

The Edinburgh & South-East Scotland branch of CAMRA covers Edinburgh, Midlothian, East Lothian, Scottish Borders and parts of West Lothian.

CAMRA’s annual 'Pub of the Year' competition considers factors such as value for money, atmosphere and customer service and welcome when selecting their winner.

Runner-up in the awards for Pub of the Year in the Lothians’ for 2023 was the Dean Tavern, Newtongrange and in third place was the Grey

Horse, Balerno.