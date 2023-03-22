An award-winning Edinburgh bar and restaurant famed for their Sunday roasts has been put up for sale.

Woodland Creatures has hit the market and is sure to attract a plenty of interest as one of the busiest and best loved pubs in Leith.

In October, the dog-friendly venue on Leith Walk was celebrating after winning a coveted TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award.

Woodland Creatures on Leith Walk has been put up for sale.

Now the pub, which also boasts a beer garden, is up for sale with a leasehold guide price of £80,000.

The advert on RightBiz reads: “Woodland Creatures occupies a prominent trading location on Leith Walk, close to Balfour Street and the ‘foot of the Walk.

“With the imminent arrival of the tram network to Leith and Newhaven, Leith Walk will in particular benefit from the enhanced communication and links the tram network will bring.

“Leith Walk has undergone major transformation in the last few years with significant building of student housing, the conversion of the former derelict property at Elm Row into a Marriot Courtyard Hotel as well as the substantial development at the nearby St James Quarter.

“The availability of Woodland Creatures represents a superb opportunity to acquire a very individual and stylish bar and restaurant with obvious trading potential. It is thought the business would be an ideal pub to be purchased by a family/partnership team or small/medium sized pub company.

“The business trades as a stylish bar & restaurant offering an excellent and diverse wet and food menu”.

