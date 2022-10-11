Woodland Creatures, on Leith Walk, was selected on the basis that it is among the top 10% of listings in the area.

Jordan Fleming, Manager, Woodland Creatures, said: “What makes this award special is that it’s based on customer reviews.

“We strive to provide the best service and atmosphere at Woodland Creatures and create a place for everyone (and their dogs!) and we’re genuinely delighted to have been given this award.

“Our customers tell us they love our sense of community – as much as our Sunday roasts!

“We try to source local products, where possible, and pride ourselves on our customer service. So, a massive thank you to everyone who has left a review over the past 12 months.”

On Saturday, the Evening News reported that a homely cafe in the Old Town also scooped a Traveller’s Choice Award.

Quinn’s, on West Port, discovered the news last week, posting on their Facebook page: “Wow, can’t believe it, Quinn’s has been voted in the top 10 per cent in the world. Thank you to all of our customers. Pop in if you are in the area.”

Last month, Makars Gourmet Mash Bar, situated at the Mound, on Bank Street, was named by TripAdvisor as the country’s No.1 ‘Everyday Eats’ restaurant – places that offer great food but won’t break the bank.

As well as serving top-notch grub, Makars Gourmet Mash Bar is blessed with incredible views over the city.

The restaurant has a small terrace with amazing sunsets on one side and Makar’s Court and its 17th century buildings (once home to Robbie Burns himself) on the other side.

Annoucing Makars Gourmet Mash Bar as the UK’s top ‘Everyday Eats’ restaurant, Tripadvisor said: “If it’s great food that won’t break the bank that takes your fancy, the Everyday Eats category is the one to watch.

“This year it’s an Edinburgh eatery dishing up the ultimate comfort food that comes out on top in the UK’s top ten.