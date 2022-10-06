Midlothian restaurant named in world’s top ten after receiving TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice Award

Itihaas, a family-managed Indian and Bangladeshi restaurant on Eskbank Road in Dalkeith, has been named one of the top 10% of restaurants worldwide after receiving the accolade.

The award, previously known as a Certificate of Excellence, celebrates restaurants which have received outstanding guest reviews on TripAdvisor over the last 12 months. It is only conferred on a tenth of the hundreds of thousands of restaurants listed on the platform.

It coincides with the shortlistings of both Itihaas and its sister restaurant, Radhuni in Loanhead, as the Best Restaurant in Midlothian in the 2022 Asian Restaurant Awards.

Itihaas, a family-managed Indian and Bangladeshi restaurant on Eskbank Road in Dalkeith, has been named one of the top 10% of restaurants worldwide after receiving the accolade.

“It's a substantial achievement for a small business in Midlothian to be rated in the top category of restaurants around the world,” said Itihaas director Matin Khan.

“Our customers can share our pride in this latest accolade.”

His son and operations director, Habibur Khan, who also runs Radhuni, said: “This distinction, based on the views of our customers, is further proof that we are providing consistently world class service and food quality.

TripAdvisor’s Chief Commercial Officer Kanika Soni said: “The global pandemic has means the past year has been challenging for all restaurants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Itihaas stood out by consistently delivering a positive experiences to diners.”

He added: These Awards recognise the best in hospitality according to those who matter most – the guests.