Edinburgh restaurant takes title of UK’s number one at TripAdvisor 2022 awards

Makars Gourmet Mash Bar, situated at the Mound, on Bank Street, has been named as the country’s No.1 ‘Everyday Eats’ restaurant – places that offer great food but won’t break the bank.

An unfussy restaurant specialising in mashed potatoes flavoured with meat or vegetarian toppings, Makars Gourmet Mash Bar is no stranger to awards.

Alongside nearly 8,000 five-star reviews across TripAdvisor and Google, it has previously won a string of accolades including the Diners’ Choice Award in 2020 and ‘Best Atmosphere’ and ‘Best Service’ at the 2021 Restaurant Guru Awards.

As well as serving top-notch grub, Makars Gourmet Mash Bar is blessed with incredible views over the city.

The restaurant has a small terrace with amazing sunsets on one side and Makar’s Court and its 17th century buildings (once home to Robbie Burns himself) on the other side.

Annoucing Makars Gourmet Mash Bar as the UK’s top ‘Everyday Eats’ restaurant, TripAdvisor said: “If it’s great food that won’t break the bank that takes your fancy, the Everyday Eats category is the one to watch.

“This year it’s an Edinburgh eatery dishing up the ultimate comfort food that comes out on top in the UK’s top ten.

“Makars Gourmet Mash Bar serves up nine different variations of mash potato including chilli spicy mash, smoked bacon and spring onion mash and black pudding mash – all to accompany a variety of classic Scottish dishes.”

Elsewhere at the ‘Best of the Best awards, Dean Banks at The Pompadour took ninth position in the Fine Dining category.

The restaurant, which opened in the Waldorf Astoria owned-hotel in June 2021, is run by Dean Banks, a private chef who was a finalist in 2018’s MasterChef: The Professionals.

Dean Banks at the Pompadour is known for a creative five-course tasting menu, which makes use of Scottish seasonal produce and features Bank’s signature smoked lobster dish.

The popular restaurant was also awarded three AA Rosettes at the AA Hospitality Awards 22-23.

This accolade goes to outstanding establishments who achieve standards that demand national recognition beyond their local area.