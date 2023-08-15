Bramble is the only Scottish nominee up for the ‘Best Bar’ award.

Edinburgh cocktail bar Bramble has been shortlisted for a top UK-wide award which could see it named the best bar in the country.

Winners for the British Restaurant Awards are set to be announced on September 5, with voting open until September 1. The awards are in their fifth year and organisers have promised that this year’s ceremony will be ‘bigger, bolder and more delicious than ever’.

The culinary awards include a number of categories, including Best New Restaurant, Best Chef, Best Luxury Restaurant and Restaurant of the Year.