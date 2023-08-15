Edinburgh pubs: City centre cocktail bar Bramble is only Scottish bar shortlisted for a top UK award
Edinburgh cocktail bar Bramble has been shortlisted for a top UK-wide award which could see it named the best bar in the country.
The Queen Street bar and lounge is one of 13 Best Bar nominees in the British Restaurant Awards. And while entries from London and cities in England dominate the list of nominees, Bramble was the only Scottish bar to be shortlisted for the prestigious prize. It comes after Bramble appeared in the top 50 list of cocktail bars in the UK. Located underneath an unassuming laundromat facade, it has also been named among the world’s best cocktail bars.
Winners for the British Restaurant Awards are set to be announced on September 5, with voting open until September 1. The awards are in their fifth year and organisers have promised that this year’s ceremony will be ‘bigger, bolder and more delicious than ever’.
The culinary awards include a number of categories, including Best New Restaurant, Best Chef, Best Luxury Restaurant and Restaurant of the Year.
Bramble has been contacted for comment.