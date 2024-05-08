Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Talk about perfect timing. With Edinburgh set to bask in sunshine this weekend, Scotland’s world champion curling team has swept into action with the launch two new outdoor terraces in the heart of the Capital.

Team Mouat has joined forces with the country’s only Scotch Malt Whisky cream liqueur, Magnum, to unveil the new venture at the ever-popular Cold Town House in the Grassmarket.

Created especially for the spring and summer social scene, the ‘Magnum Summer Terrace’ on the rooftop of Cold Town House and on the Grassmarket will offer people the chance to drink in some of the best views of Edinburgh Castle.

Scotland’s world champion curling team helped to launch two new outdoor drinks terraces in Edinburgh city centre.

Magnum has made the bold move to shake up demand for the Scotch cream liqueur during the warmer summer months by adding its own special blend of cool creative magic, complete with branded sun loungers, parasols and festoon lighting.

Typically seen as a festive drink to enjoy at Christmas time, Magnum has teamed up with the mixologists at Cold Town House to create an exclusive choice of three new iced cocktails made with Magnum to help keep people keep cool outdoors – including the Banana Colada, Choc N’ Chip and Strawberries N’ Cream.

A new summer-inspired Magnum Shooter Board and an individual selection of Magnum flavoured shots are also up for grabs, including a fruity Peaches N’ Cream, Banana Split, Strawberry Shortcake and Chocolate Mudslide, as well as a Magnum Baby Guinness.

Magnum is contained in a unique, stainless steel flask, which is designed to be reusable and recyclable. It also keeps the liqueur chilled at the optimum temperature, which means it can also be enjoyed as a straight serve outdoors without the need for ice.

The innovative drinks brand is now the only cream liqueur exclusively crafted and bottled in Scotland using single malt Scotch whisky from Speyside, so people are now able to raise a glass Magnum at Edinburgh’s Cold Town House this spring and summer.

Magnum Director, Lee Schofield said: “With the warmer spring and summer months fast approaching, we’re really excited to be teaming up with Team Mouat and Edinburgh’s Cold Town House to launch our two new outdoor bar experiences.

“We’re here to show the world that cream liqueurs like Magnum are no longer just for Christmas, but can be enjoyed all year round. Our exclusive range of iced Magnum cocktails are a cool new addition to this season’s alfresco social scene in the capital.

“We’re confident that people are going to love chilling with a glass of Magnum whilst drinking in the views of Edinburgh Castle. It’s an incredible backdrop to capture those perfect moments with family and friends on Instagram or TikTok too.”

Since winning the World Curling Championships in 2023 and the Europeans in 2024, Team Mouat have been the official brand ambassadors for Magnum. Led by Edinburgh-born skipper, Bruce Mouat, the team of four men also took home the silver medal at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

Bruce Mouat, said: “As Scotland’s world champion curling team, we’re proud to be supporting Magnum as a pioneering Scottish brand this year.

“Edinburgh is my hometown, so there’s no better place be launching Magnum’s new spring and summer campaign than with the backdrop of Edinburgh Castle at Cold Town House.”

Magnum is a fusion of single malt Scotch whisky and cream. Its superior ingredients and contemporary design sets it apart from traditional liqueurs. Smooth, creamy caramel notes play off single malt Speyside whisky for a balanced taste with a warming ginger afterglow.

The new ‘Magnum Summer Terrace’ on the rooftop of Cold Town House provides space for up to 60 people.

The new ‘Magnum Summer Terrace‘ on the Grassmarket opposite Cold Town House provides space for up to 48 people.