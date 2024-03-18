Edinburgh Castle to show Harry Potter film on giant outdoor screen as RSNO perform soundtrack live

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Attention muggles! Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone will be beamed onto a giant outdoor screen in Edinburgh this summer – accompanied by a live performance of the soundtrack by the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

The show will take place at Edinburgh Castle, on July 14, as part of the Castle Concerts series. Tickets, which are sure to be like gold dust, go on sale this Friday (March 22) via www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Audiences will be able to relive the magic of the blockbuster film in 39ft-wide, high-definition screen while hearing the RSNO performing John Williams’ unforgettable score.

Since the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in Concert in 2016, more than three million fans have enjoyed this magical experience from the wizarding world created by JK Rowling, which is scheduled to include over 2,973 performances across more than 48 countries worldwide through 2025.

Mark Mackie, director of Castle Concerts, said: “For many years we have been hoping to bring together three of Scotland’s major gifts to the world – Harry Potter, The Royal Scottish National Orchestra and Edinburgh Castle, for this incredibly special project.

“We are absolutely delighted that the planets have aligned this year and we are able to present this truly unforgettable experience.”

Alistair Mackie, RSNO Chief Executive, said: “The RSNO has an extensive history with film music, both in its performance and recording. Therefore, the opportunity for Scotland’s National Orchestra to perform the music of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone this summer in the iconic venue of Edinburgh Castle was too good to miss.”

Audrey Jones, from Edinburgh Castle, added: We’re thrilled to welcome the first ever open air classical concert to Edinburgh Castle.

“I’m sure that this will be a magical night, and a unique opportunity to enjoy this music in the magnificent surroundings of the castle, sitting majestically on top of Edinburgh’s old town, wh“ich is said to have provided much of the inspiration for the original story, and continues to enchant people from around the world.”

In Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, 11-year-old Harry Potter is whisked away to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Harry discovers a world of enchantments, ghosts, Quidditch, and friends who will stand, through everything, by his side.

But when Harry hears of a stone with great powers, he finds that his school has its own dark secrets – and an adventure that will become the stuff of legend begins.

Conductor Justin says: “The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world.