Chart-toppers Madness will play a massive outdoor gig at Edinburgh Castle next summer, as part of a wider UK tour.

After scoring their first studio UK No.1 album with Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C’est La Vie on Friday, the much-loved ska-pop band will take to the stage the famous Esplanade on July 5, 2024.

The huge 19-date tour will also call at Margate, Southampton, Plymouth, Newcastle, Lincoln, Lytham Festival, Scarborough, Llangollen, Derby, Cardiff, Englefield Estate, Leeds, Ludlow Castle, Blackheath, Esher, Audley End, Belfast and Galway Airport.

As well as performing tracks from their latest album, Madness will also perform some of their greatest hits from a career spanning over four decades – including Our House, Baggy Trousers and It Must Be Love.

Speaking ahead of the tour, Madness said in a statement: “Would you Adam and Eve it?! It only took us 40 years to get there but we've just gone and ruddy scored our first no 1 album with Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C'est La Vie and we thought, what better way to celebrate than to announce a summer tour?! There are still a few tickets left for some of the Christmas leg if you can't wait until then though.”

The long awaited album Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C’est La Vie comes seven years after the release of their last record and is available on double vinyl and CD with a limited crystal clear vinyl sold through HMV and indie stores.

Talking about the album, Madness said: “Well, well, well, here we are... Our thirteenth album (lucky for some) Theatre Of the Absurd Presents C’Est La Vie is ready for your ears. For us, recording it was the perfect antidote to the chaos of the past few years - we were all there, properly in the zone. It was just us, in an industrial unit in Cricklewood, playing together. We loved it!”

Madness famously emerged from the backstreets of Camden Town in the late 70s and recently released a three-part original docu series with TV channel AMC about the beginnings of the band in the area. Before We Was We: Madness by Madness, chronicles the rise of one of the most loved bands in British culture. Throughout their career, Madness have had one No.1 UK Official Charts No.1 album, 10 UK top ten albums, 15 top ten singles and have won a multitude of awards, including a prestigious Ivor Novello.

They’ve performed on the top of Buckingham Palace as part of the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations and set the record for the biggest ever audience for the BBC’s Live New Year’s Eve Broadcast – the most watched TV music event of 2018.