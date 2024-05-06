Edinburgh rooftop bar with ‘finest views you'll find' named among '12 best beer gardens in the UK'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A rooftop pub in Edinburgh is one of the most scenic spots for al fresco pints, according to a leading lifestyle magazine.

Time Out ranked Cold Town House seventh on their list of the 12 best pub gardens with views in the UK.

In its description of the popular pub, the magazine said: “Serving up stone-baked pizzas and beers brewed in-house, this trendy boozer in Edinburgh’s Grassmarket offers arguably the best views you’ll find of Edinburgh Castle.

“The historic fortress looms right over its picturesque après ski-themed terrace, which is also covered in pretty wisteria buds in early summer.”

Housed in a renovated church and boasting its own on-site brewery, Cold Town House is no stranger to plaudits. Last year, the venue featured in Design My Night's list of the best beer gardens, while just months later it was included on Big 7 Travel's list of the ‘Best Rooftop Bars in Europe.’

Speaking about its latest beer garden guide, Time Out explained: “A beer garden and a great view – it’s a simple combo, but it’s a glorious one. Perched before a blissful vista, cold pint in hand and (hopefully) soaking in some sweet, sweet rays... there are very few places we’d rather be. And now Spring has finally sprung, it’s the ideal time to throw yourself back into outdoor boozing.

“The UK has tons of fabulous pubs, so it makes complete sense that plenty of ‘em come with astounding views. If you’d never realised that pebble beaches, grassy plains, city skylines, vast rivers and much more could all be enjoyed from the comfort of a boozer, you’re in for a heck of a ride.”