12 of the oldest Edinburgh pubs which still serve the pints, including some from the 1300s

Edinburgh proudly boasts some of Scotland’s oldest pubs – and all of them are steeped in history.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 13th Nov 2023, 19:22 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 20:07 GMT

These longstanding boozers have fascinating back stories, particularly when it comes to how they got their names and some of the famous names who frequented them.

We’ve dug into the Evening News archives to bring you images showing a dozen of the oldest drinking establishments in Auld Reekie –some of them dating all the way back to the 1300s.

The Oxford Bar is housed within an original Georgian dwelling and has served as a public house for many a generation, the pub is chiefly notable for having been featured in Ian Rankin's Inspector Rebus series of novels as the inspector's favourite watering hole.

1. The Oxford Bar

Duddingston's Sheep Heid Inn is considered to be the oldest pub in all of Scotland. There's been a drinking establishment on this site since around 1360 and has served sorts - including the Queen in early 2016.

2. The Sheep Heid Inn

The White Horse has been located on the Royal Mile since the 17th century making it the oldest watering hole on the Royal Mile.These days, it is called the White Horse Oyster & Seafood Bar.

3. White Horse Bar

Just down from the White Hart in the Grassmarket is the Beehive Inn which can trace its origins back to the 15th century when a coaching inn was opened on the site.

4. Beehive Inn

