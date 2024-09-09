Edinburgh's nightlife scene is about to get an exciting new addition – and it boasts its own original Bansky artwork.

It comes as the team behind the beloved Three Blind Mice announce the grand opening of The Burrow, a stylish new whisky and cocktail bar located just off the historic Royal Mile. Nestled directly below the restaurant, The Burrow opens its doors on Friday, September 13 and promises a unique, intimate experience in the heart of the city.

The Burrow is not just another bar – it’s a carefully crafted sanctuary where expertly mixed drinks meet a rich atmosphere of trendy, contemporary design. Central to this unique space is an original Banksy artwork, adding a layer of cool, rebellious charm to the atmosphere. This, alongside the bar’s beautiful décor, sets the tone for an evening of refined yet relaxed enjoyment. The vibe is unmistakably hip, catering to those who appreciate both the finer things and the unexpected.

The Burrow maintains an exclusive and cosy atmosphere, perfect for small gatherings or an intimate night out. The specialist cocktail menu showcases an array of innovative drinks, skilfully blending classic flavours with modern twists. Whisky enthusiasts will also find a curated selection of rare and exquisite spirits, and will be able to take part in exclusive whisky tastings.

Available for private hire, The Burrow is the perfect venue for special occasions or private celebrations. With its unique and intimate ambience, impeccable service, and tailor-made experiences, The Burrow ensures that every event is unforgettable.

Speaking about the opening, James, John and Oscar, the owners of Three Blind Mice, commented on the opening, saying "With The Burrow, we wanted to create a space that feels like a well-kept secret, a place where people can relax, unwind, and enjoy the finer things in life. We've poured our hearts into every aspect of this bar, and we can't wait for our guests to discover it."

The Burrow will open its doors from 4pm to midnight, Thursday through Sunday. Whether you’re looking for a new go-to spot for a nightcap or a destination for a special occasion, The Burrow is set to become one of Edinburgh’s most sought-after nightlife venues.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.TheBurrowBar.com or @theburrow_bar on instagram, or stop by Three Blind Mice to get the inside scoop.