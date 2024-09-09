Edinburgh Royal Mile transformed by Hollywood crews for Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein film

The upcoming movie, which the Oscar-winning Mexican director is making for Netflix, has seen Parliament Square transformed for the period film, which is developed under the working title ‘Prodigal Father’.

An adaptation of Mary Shelly’s classic novel, the cast of Frankenstein includes Mia Goth, Oscar Isaac (as Victor Frankenstein) and Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein’s monster). Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley and Christian Convery also star in the movie.

According to Edinburgh City Council, filming is expected to take place in the area until Saturday, September 14 – other filming locations including St Giles Street and High Street from Tuesday, September 10.

Other Frankenstein filming locations in Scotland include Dunecht House in Aberdeenshire and Hospitalfield House in Arbroath as well as Glasgow Cathedral.

Del Toro, whose films include The Shape Of Water, Pan’s Labyrinth, Pinocchio and Hellboy, recently spoke of his love for Scotland.

In a post on social media, he wrote: “I love Scotland – and, even when my links to it are not by bloodline, I feel close to it.

“My mother’s family side, has lineage going to Ireland- the O’Colligan family. My Grandfather (after whom I am named) was Guillermo Gomez O’Colligan.”

