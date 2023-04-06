Guillermo del Toro: Oscar winning director snaps pic in Edinburgh as he heads out 'scouting for locations'
An Oscar winning director has been out and about in the Capital.
An Oscar winning director has been sharing a few snaps of Edinburgh as he heads out “scouting for locations.”
Guillermo del Toro tweeted a picture of himself with the iconic Scott Monument in the background, saying “Scouting for Locations… Day 4.”
The Mexican filmmaker and author is most famous for his movies Pan's Labyrinth, The Shape of Water and more recently, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
In total, his films have been nominated for 25 Oscars, 27 BAFTAS and 11 Golden Globes.
Barbie movie: Edinburgh actor Ncuti Gatwa cast as Ken in new Barbie movie with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling