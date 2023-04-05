News you can trust since 1873
Barbie movie: Edinburgh actor Ncuti Gatwa cast as Ken in new Barbie movie with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

Edinburgh Doctor Who actor shares snap ahead of big Hollywood movie

Kevin Quinn
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 10:50 BST

Edinburgh actor Ncuti Gatwa has been cast as Ken in the upcoming big blockbuster movie Barbie – starring alongside Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Ariana Greenblatt and Helen Mirren.

Having been announced as the 15th Doctor Who last year and due to appear on our screens in the role later this year, 2023 is turning out to be Ncuti’s year. The 30-year-old former Boroughmuir High pupil was also this week labelled the “most powerful person on British television” as he topped the Radio Times UK TV power list.

Sharing the photo of himself as Ken on Tuesday, April 4, The Scottish-Rwandan actor, who is best known for his role as Eric Effiong in Sex Education, said: “Wanna go for a ride? Well you’ll have to wait until July 21st but it’ll be thee most fun you’ve had. Promise. Love Ken.”

Edinburgh actor Ncuti Gatwa shared this promotional snap as Ken ahead of the Barbie movie hitting cinemas later this year. Photo from Warner Brothers.Edinburgh actor Ncuti Gatwa shared this promotional snap as Ken ahead of the Barbie movie hitting cinemas later this year. Photo from Warner Brothers.
The blockbuster Barbie movie about the iconic doll is due to be released in July 2023. It comes with the synopsis: "After being expelled from Barbieland for being a less than perfect-looking doll, Barbie sets off for the human world to find true happiness." Photos of the other Barbie stars in character were shared this week also, with Australian actress and Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie taking the title role.

Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who (Photo: BBC/Bad Wolf/James Pardon)Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who (Photo: BBC/Bad Wolf/James Pardon)
