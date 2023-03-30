News you can trust since 1873
Take a look through our photo gallery to discover 10 famous faces who attended Boroughmuir High School.

10 Edinburgh celebrities who went to Boroughmuir High School, including new Doctor Who actor Ncuti Gatwa

Edinburgh’s Boroughmuir High School boasts an impressive list of famous names amongst its former pupils, including a Nobel Prize winner and even a Time Lord.

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 30th Mar 2023, 12:55 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 12:55 BST

If you’ve ever wondered where incoming Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa or Walking Dead actress Pollyanna McIntosh went to school, we’ve got the answers for you.

How many of the celebrities in our photo gallery did you know went to Boroughmuir High School in Edinburgh, and did any attend at the same time as you or your children?

Educated at Boroughmuir High School, Pollyanna played Jadis/Anne in The Walking Dead, appeared alongside James McAvoy in the big-screen adaptation of Irvine Welsh's Filth, and starred in the BBC political comedy, Bob Servant Independent.

1. Pollyanna McIntosh

Educated at Boroughmuir High School, Pollyanna played Jadis/Anne in The Walking Dead, appeared alongside James McAvoy in the big-screen adaptation of Irvine Welsh's Filth, and starred in the BBC political comedy, Bob Servant Independent.

Paisley-born actress Neve McIntosh grew up in Edinburgh, where she attended Boroughmuir High School. She had made several appearances in Doctor Who and has starred in Shetland, Ripper Street and Case Histories, among many other TV, film, and theatre roles.

2. Neve McIntosh

Paisley-born actress Neve McIntosh grew up in Edinburgh, where she attended Boroughmuir High School. She had made several appearances in Doctor Who and has starred in Shetland, Ripper Street and Case Histories, among many other TV, film, and theatre roles.

Born in Edinburgh in 1945, and educated at Boroughmuir Hoigh School, Richard Henderson won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2017.

3. Richard Henderson

Born in Edinburgh in 1945, and educated at Boroughmuir Hoigh School, Richard Henderson won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2017.

The Scottish-Rwandan actor, who has gone from starring in the hit Netflix series Sex Education to being the BBC’s latest Time Lord in Doctor Who, attended Boroughmuir High School in Edinburgh.

4. Ncuti Gatwa

The Scottish-Rwandan actor, who has gone from starring in the hit Netflix series Sex Education to being the BBC's latest Time Lord in Doctor Who, attended Boroughmuir High School in Edinburgh.

Edinburgh