Edinburgh’s Boroughmuir High School boasts an impressive list of famous names amongst its former pupils, including a Nobel Prize winner and even a Time Lord.
If you’ve ever wondered where incoming Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa or Walking Dead actress Pollyanna McIntosh went to school, we’ve got the answers for you.
1. Pollyanna McIntosh
Educated at Boroughmuir High School, Pollyanna played Jadis/Anne in The Walking Dead, appeared alongside James McAvoy in the big-screen adaptation of Irvine Welsh's Filth, and starred in the BBC political comedy, Bob Servant Independent. Photo: Third Party
2. Neve McIntosh
Paisley-born actress Neve McIntosh grew up in Edinburgh, where she attended Boroughmuir High School. She had made several appearances in Doctor Who and has starred in Shetland, Ripper Street and Case Histories, among many other TV, film, and theatre roles. Photo: Third Party
3. Richard Henderson
Born in Edinburgh in 1945, and educated at Boroughmuir Hoigh School, Richard Henderson won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2017. Photo: Third Party
4. Ncuti Gatwa
The Scottish-Rwandan actor, who has gone from starring in the hit Netflix series Sex Education to being the BBC’s latest Time Lord in Doctor Who, attended Boroughmuir High School in Edinburgh. Photo: Third Party