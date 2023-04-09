News you can trust since 1873
Guillermo del Toro remakes famous Exorcist shot on Edinburgh steps while scouting filming locations

Oscar-winning film director Guillermo del Toro poses in Edinburgh

Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 9th Apr 2023, 10:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 10:29 BST

World-renowned filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has recreated a classic horror shot in Edinburgh. The Pan’s Labyrinth director posted a photo on social media of himself at the foot of the Milne’s Court steps in Old Town in what appears to be a reference to the infamous stairway in The Exorcist.

Reacting to the post, made on Saturday, April 8, one person wrote on Twitter: “Taking the stairs can be a great form of exorcise.”

Del Toro is in the Capital scouting out filming locations for his next project. The horror aficionado previously posted a photo outside Frankenstein pub in George IV Bridge and said: “One week into scouting stumbled upon a friend (?)”. And also gave a thumbs up outside The Ivy in St Andrew’s Square, with the Scott Monument in the background.

Guillermo del Toro posed at the foot of Milne's Court steps in Edinburgh to recreate a classic shot from The ExorcistGuillermo del Toro posed at the foot of Milne's Court steps in Edinburgh to recreate a classic shot from The Exorcist
The Mexican filmmaker has Frankenstein listed as an upcoming project on IMDB, as well as The Buried Giant and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2. He most recently released Pinocchio, which won best animated picture at the 2023 Academy Awards. Del Toro also previously won best picture and best director for The Shape of Water. Pan’s Labyrinth won a BAFTA for best film in a foreign language. In his illustrous career he has won 52 awards and been nominated for 118.

Guillermo del Toro seemed impressed with Frankenstein pub in George IV BridgeGuillermo del Toro seemed impressed with Frankenstein pub in George IV Bridge
