Hollywood star Shia LaBeouf shocks Edinburgh locals as he 'squares up' to revellers outside pub

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 6th Sep 2024, 12:07 BST

Hollywood star Shia LaBeouf has been captured on camera seemingly squaring up to revellers in Edinburgh city centre.

The actor, best known for his roles in the Transformers films and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, was seen on a video shouting “I’m right here, m**********r” as trouble seemed to start in the Cowgate.

The 38-year-old, who has been in the city while his wife Mia Goth shoots a new Frankenstein film directed by Guillermo del Toro, is seen taking off his cap and shouting “let’s go”.

Passers-by broke up the confrontation, which lasted less than a minute outside the OX184 bar. It’s not known what caused it or how seriously it was being taken.

La Beouf has been seen all over the city in the last week, and has been happy to pose for selfies with fans, who have reported he was friendly, happy and down to earth.

