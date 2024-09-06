Filming for season two of the Apple TV series The Buccaneers is underway around Drummond Place with the streets having undergone a makeover that transports them back to the late 1800s.

Residents were able to spot a number of props including vintage mile markers, horse and carriages, and shopfronts. Filming was underway when we visited on Friday morning, with some streets closed to the public.

The series, which first aired on Apple TV in 2023, has previously used Edinburgh and Glasgow as stand-in locations for London, and film crews were spotted around East Claremont Street and Broughton St Mary's church earlier this week.

Signs posted around the streets indicate that filming is scheduled to conclude late on Friday evening.

The Buccaneers was the last novel written by Edith Wharton before her death in 1937. The series is described by Apple TV as: “Girls with money, men with power. New money, old secrets.

“A group of fun-loving young American girls explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition.

“Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that, and saying “I do” is just the beginning…”

Season two of the Buccaneers was announced upon the conclusion of season ones broadcast in 2023.

