Samuel L Jackson Edinburgh crime thriller - plot, cast, how to watch, and all we know

Damaged, a new serial killer thriller starring Samuel L Jackson, comes to Prime Video this week – and a lot of the action takes place in Edinburgh. Here is everything we know about the movie - including the plot, cast, and how you can watch it.

What is Damaged about?

Here’s the synopsis: How do you catch a brilliant monster? When a sadistic murderer surfaces in Scotland, terrified local authorities call on a Chicago police detective who investigated a killing spree with the same horrific pattern five years earlier. Samuel L Jackson and Vincent Cassel star in this shocking thriller about two detectives with tortured pasts trying to stop a merciless serial killer before he claims his next victim.

Who else is in the film?

As well as Jackson and Cassel, the cast also includes Gianni Capaldi, Laura Haddock, John Hannah, Katie Dickie and Brian McCardie.

Who directed Damaged?

Terry McDonough, whose previous credits include episodes of the smash-hit TV shows Killing Eve, Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, is the helm.

What Edinburgh locations were used?

The trailer for the film features several locations around Auld Reekie. Shots showing Edinburgh Castle, Calton Hill, the Royal Mile and the Forth Road Bridge can be seen. We also know that several locations in West Lothian were used during filming, including Bathgate and a church near Almondvale Stadium in Livingston.

What are the critics saying?

In her review, The Guardian's Catherine Bray says Damaged is 'playing things completely straight, and trying to be a serious police procedural in the vein of 90s thrillers such as Se7en or Primal Fear. That sincerity, and the apparent genuine commitment of top-tier performers like Jackson, is what makes this ripely absurd film at least half-worth watching'.

When is it released and where can you watch it?

Damaged is due to be released Friday, September 6. It will be available to watch on Prime Video.

What is Prime Video?

