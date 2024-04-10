Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bosses of a Livingston pub have hailed a ‘special’ moment after the bar become an unlikely Hollywood star in a new film with John Hannah and Samuel L. Jackson.

A-list actors filmed scenes for the soon-to-be-released action thriller Damaged at The Tower Bar in April last year, making staff ‘swear to secrecy’ after their visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boozer had to cancel a karaoke night for the cameras to enter, but bosses said it had been a ‘fantastic experience’ to be involved.

John Hannah posed for a picture while filming at the bar

At the time, we told how Scots star Hannah posed for a picture with a member of staff while sporting a ‘The Tower for an hour’ t-shirt.

Posting to Facebook, the pub wrote: “So last year we were approached about the pub being used to film scenes for an upcoming film called Damaged.

“We were asked to close on a Friday night for filming which meant cancelling our karaoke and we were sworn to secrecy and couldn’t tell anyone why we were closed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they added: “Soon as the film crews arrived inevitably word got out lol. It was so special for The Tower to be asked and a fantastic experience for the team to be part of too.”

The post continued: “It’s made sure that no matter what the future brings, even decades from now, your favourite pub is immortalised forever in a blockbuster movie.”

It added that the team ‘couldn’t wait’ to see the film, which will be released on demand and digital on Friday.

Set and filmed in Scotland, Jackson portrays a Chicago detective sent across the pond to investigate a series of killings. Hannah plays his Scots colleague, who discovers a pattern in the murders which links with a chain of killings he investigated five years before.