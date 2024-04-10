Livingston pub team hail 'special' moment after bar features in new blockbuster with Samuel L. Jackson
Bosses of a Livingston pub have hailed a ‘special’ moment after the bar become an unlikely Hollywood star in a new film with John Hannah and Samuel L. Jackson.
A-list actors filmed scenes for the soon-to-be-released action thriller Damaged at The Tower Bar in April last year, making staff ‘swear to secrecy’ after their visit.
The boozer had to cancel a karaoke night for the cameras to enter, but bosses said it had been a ‘fantastic experience’ to be involved.
At the time, we told how Scots star Hannah posed for a picture with a member of staff while sporting a ‘The Tower for an hour’ t-shirt.
Posting to Facebook, the pub wrote: “So last year we were approached about the pub being used to film scenes for an upcoming film called Damaged.
“We were asked to close on a Friday night for filming which meant cancelling our karaoke and we were sworn to secrecy and couldn’t tell anyone why we were closed.”
But they added: “Soon as the film crews arrived inevitably word got out lol. It was so special for The Tower to be asked and a fantastic experience for the team to be part of too.”
The post continued: “It’s made sure that no matter what the future brings, even decades from now, your favourite pub is immortalised forever in a blockbuster movie.”
It added that the team ‘couldn’t wait’ to see the film, which will be released on demand and digital on Friday.
Set and filmed in Scotland, Jackson portrays a Chicago detective sent across the pond to investigate a series of killings. Hannah plays his Scots colleague, who discovers a pattern in the murders which links with a chain of killings he investigated five years before.
Westworld star Vincent Cassel also stars in the hotly-anticipated movie. Filming took place in Livingston, Bathgate and Edinburgh with a trailer showing several famous sites in the Capital.
