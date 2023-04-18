Hollywood star John Hannah delighted staff at a bar in West Lothian when he posed in one of their t-shirts after filming at the venue.

The Scottish actor, who has starred in Four Weddings and a Funeral, Sliding Doors and The Mummy trilogy, is currently shooting new movie Damaged around Livingston and Bathgate.

Hollywood star John Hannah delighted staff at The Tower bar in Craigshill when he posed in one of their t-shirts after filming at the venue. Photo: The Tower

Hannah, 60, was filming scenes for the upcoming film both inside and outside the bar The Tower pub in Craigshill.

The owners later revealed on social media they were “sworn to secrecy” while he was there, but were delighted when the Inspector Rebus actor agreed to put on one of their branded t-shirts and pose for selfies.

