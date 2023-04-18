News you can trust since 1873
John Hannah pops into West Lothian pub and poses for pictures while shooting new movie with Samuel L Jackson

The popular Scottish actor is currently filming in the area

Gary Flockhart
Published 18th Apr 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 10:57 BST

Hollywood star John Hannah delighted staff at a bar in West Lothian when he posed in one of their t-shirts after filming at the venue.

The Scottish actor, who has starred in Four Weddings and a Funeral, Sliding Doors and The Mummy trilogy, is currently shooting new movie Damaged around Livingston and Bathgate.

Hannah's co-star, superstar Samuel L Jackson, has also been spotted in the area in recent weeks as filming continues.

Hollywood star John Hannah delighted staff at The Tower bar in Craigshill when he posed in one of their t-shirts after filming at the venue. Photo: The TowerHollywood star John Hannah delighted staff at The Tower bar in Craigshill when he posed in one of their t-shirts after filming at the venue. Photo: The Tower
Hollywood star John Hannah delighted staff at The Tower bar in Craigshill when he posed in one of their t-shirts after filming at the venue. Photo: The Tower
Hannah, 60, was filming scenes for the upcoming film both inside and outside the bar The Tower pub in Craigshill.

The owners later revealed on social media they were “sworn to secrecy” while he was there, but were delighted when the Inspector Rebus actor agreed to put on one of their branded t-shirts and pose for selfies.

The Tower wrote on Facebook on Saturday: “So we were sworn to secrecy but we had the film crew for the new movie Damaged filming scenes inside and outside the pub last night and Scotland’s own John Hannah was kind enough to put on one of the new Tower tee’s for us.”

