A cafe with a honeypot trading location in the heart of Edinburgh city centre has gone up for sale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located just a few steps from Princes Street, Caffe In literally lies in the shadow of Edinburgh Castle. The Castle Street business is available now, with leasehold premium offers over £57,750 invited.

A listing for Caffe In on Zoopla reads: “The unit is visible from Princes Street and enjoys a significant daily footfall from early morning to late at night seven days per week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The location is close to Edinburgh's busy West End and financial centre as well as being a very short stroll from Rose Street and George Street. The immediate area around the business is close to many city centre offices, including a substantial office building directly above the premises. There are also many retail premises and licensed bars and restaurants located close by.”

The listing continues: “Caffe In is a superb opportunity to acquire a valuable centrally located business in the middle of one of the busiest trading locations in Edinburgh. It is strongly envisaged that this opportunity would suit a partnership or family team, that way staff wages could be minimised and profit increased.”

You can read the full listing for Caffe In on Zoopla.