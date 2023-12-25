12 nostalgic Edinburgh photos of lost Princes Street shops of the 1990s and 2000s which locals still miss
Edinburgh's famous Princes Street has changed a lot in recent years and many much-loved shops – such as the iconic Jenners department store – have sadly closed for good.
Both the internet and the arrival of the nearby St James Quarter has led many locals and tourists to shop elsewhere, and the Capital’s most iconic street can often seem quite deserted these days.
But it wasn’t always this way. Have a look through our photo gallery to see a dozen great Princes Street shops of the Nineties and Nougthies that are much missed.
