12 nostalgic Edinburgh photos of lost Princes Street shops of the 1990s and 2000s which locals still miss

Edinburgh's famous Princes Street has changed a lot in recent years and many much-loved shops – such as the iconic Jenners department store – have sadly closed for good.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 25th Dec 2023, 12:31 GMT

Both the internet and the arrival of the nearby St James Quarter has led many locals and tourists to shop elsewhere, and the Capital’s most iconic street can often seem quite deserted these days.

But it wasn’t always this way. Have a look through our photo gallery to see a dozen great Princes Street shops of the Nineties and Nougthies that are much missed.

The wall of Disney characters as you entered the store was a joy to behold. Also, "Disney Princes" has a certain ring to it.

1. Disney Store

The wall of Disney characters as you entered the store was a joy to behold. Also, "Disney Princes" has a certain ring to it. Photo: PAUL RAEBURN

A highly fashionable blast from the past this one. Burberry closed its Princes Street outlet in 1999.

2. Burberry

A highly fashionable blast from the past this one. Burberry closed its Princes Street outlet in 1999. Photo: LUCIE HUSBAND

Despite being situated just a couple of doors down from HMV, Virgin Megastore somehow managed to co-exist with its major rival for almost 30 years.

3. Virgin Megastore

Despite being situated just a couple of doors down from HMV, Virgin Megastore somehow managed to co-exist with its major rival for almost 30 years. Photo: JUSTIN SPITTLE

Did what it said on the tin: books, and lots of them, at bargain basement prices. Lovely.

4. Bargain Books in Princes Street 1992

Did what it said on the tin: books, and lots of them, at bargain basement prices. Lovely. Photo: Bill Henry

