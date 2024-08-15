Edinburgh shops: Premium menswear brand opens first Scottish store in Edinburgh city centre
Rodd & Gunn opened what is its first Scottish outlet on George Street on Thursday, August 15.
The clothing brand, which was founded in New Zealand 75 years ago, has earned a reputation for crafting timeless garments that last.
Rodd & Gunn's collections feature quality pieces including linen blazers, high-quality sweaters, tailored shirts, well-constructed trousers and classic polos.
Michael Beagley, Rodd & Gunn chief executive, said: “Edinburgh’s rich culture and natural beauty spoke to us as a brand that values heritage and quality products.
“Our opening in Scotland represents an exciting chapter for Rodd & Gunn as we continue to grow our presence within the United Kingdom.”
