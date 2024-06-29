Today, we’re looking at George Street as it was in the 1960s – to see just how much it has changed in six decades.
One of Edinburgh’s best-known shopping streets, George Street was a go-to place in the 1960s, whether you wanted to buy household appliances or even a shiny new car.
Built in 1767, George Street takes its name from King George III, and was part of the first New Town of Edinburgh, which was planned and built in the 18th Century by James Craig.
These days, it’s full of trendy cocktail bars and restaurants, but back in the Swinging Sixties, it looked very different.
Have a look through our photo gallery to see some incredible images of George Street in the 1960s.
