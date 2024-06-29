Edinburgh in the 60s: 15 amazing old photos of Edinburgh's George Street in the Sixties, six decades ago

These are 17 old photos showing Edinburgh's George Street, as it was back in the Sixties.

Today, we’re looking at George Street as it was in the 1960s – to see just how much it has changed in six decades.

One of Edinburgh’s best-known shopping streets, George Street was a go-to place in the 1960s, whether you wanted to buy household appliances or even a shiny new car.

Built in 1767, George Street takes its name from King George III, and was part of the first New Town of Edinburgh, which was planned and built in the 18th Century by James Craig.

These days, it’s full of trendy cocktail bars and restaurants, but back in the Swinging Sixties, it looked very different.

Have a look through our photo gallery to see some incredible images of George Street in the 1960s.

The new GPO telex machine, displayed at 118 George Street in March 1966, was interesting to these two young men.

This window of a shop at 118 George Street, in November 1961, featured a display of photographs from The Scotsman showing the work of Post Office Radio in delivering pictures to the newspaper.

The Music Hall, on George Street, had an interesting window display with Punch and Judy figures and a mechanical train. This photo was taken just before Christmas in 1962.

