Today, we’re looking at Edinburgh as it was in 1982 – to see just how much Scotland’s capital has changed in 42 years.

It was an eventful year, that's for sure. E.T, the Extra-Terrestrial was released in UK cinemas, the 1982 FIFA World Cup was held in Spain and won by Italy, and Michael Jackson released his seminal album, Thriller, which went on to become the bestselling album of all time.

On Edinburgh soil, 1982 is remembered for papal visit, Falklands War protests, bin strikes, and a Rolling Stones concert, among other things.

Have a look through our photo gallery for a nostalgic trip back to 1982 – and let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.

Edinburgh in 1992 - photo gallery Have a look through our photo gallery for a nostalgic trip back to Edinburgh in 1982.

Commercial Wharf 1982 The derelict warehouses at Commercial Wharf by the Water of Leith, February 1982.

Pope visits Murrayfield 1982 Youngster hold up a HIYA sign for Pope John Paul II at Murrayfield during the Papal visit to Scotland in May 1982. 40.000 young people from all over Scotland came for the Scottish National Youth Pilgrimage, singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone" and chanting John Paul, John Paul.

Drumsheugh public baths 1982 People swimming at Drumsheugh public baths in Edinburgh, newly-renovated in January 1982