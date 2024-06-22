Today, we’re looking at Edinburgh as it was in 1982 – to see just how much Scotland’s capital has changed in 42 years.
It was an eventful year, that's for sure. E.T, the Extra-Terrestrial was released in UK cinemas, the 1982 FIFA World Cup was held in Spain and won by Italy, and Michael Jackson released his seminal album, Thriller, which went on to become the bestselling album of all time.
On Edinburgh soil, 1982 is remembered for papal visit, Falklands War protests, bin strikes, and a Rolling Stones concert, among other things.
Have a look through our photo gallery for a nostalgic trip back to 1982 – and let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.