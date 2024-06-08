Edinburgh in 1983: 19 fabulous old photographs showing what life was like in Edinburgh 41 years ago

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 8th Jun 2024, 16:55 BST
These are 19 old photos showing Edinburgh as it was back in 1983

Today, we’re looking back in Edinburgh as it was in 1983 – to see just how much Scotland’s capital city has changed in 40 years.

It was especially memorable for David Bowie fans who got to see the late, great music icon performing a massive outdoor concert at Murrayfield Stadium.

But there was plenty of other stuff going on that year, too, as you will see from these photographs.

Have look through our photo gallery for a nostalgic trip back to 1983 – and let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.

1. 19 photos of Edinburgh in 1983

Have look through our photo gallery for a nostalgic trip back to Edinburgh in 1983. Photo: Third Party

Fitness expert Diana Moran (the 'Green Goddess') takes an impromtu keep-fit class in the St James centre Edinburgh, August 1983.

2. Diana Moran in Edinburgh 1983

Exterior of the shop Azteca in St Stephen Street, Stockbridge, Edinburgh, March 1983.

3. St Stephen Street 1983

Children with Spider-Man at the Princes Street John Menzies' toy department in April 1983.

4. Children with Spider-Man at the Princes Street John Menzies' toy department in April 1983.

