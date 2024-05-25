Edinburgh in 1990: 18 incredible old photos showing what life was like in Edinburgh 34 years ago

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 25th May 2024, 13:19 BST
Updated 25th May 2024, 13:49 BST
These are 18 old pictures showing Edinburgh as it was back in 1990

Today, we’re looking back in Edinburgh as it was in 1990 – to see just how much Scotland’s capital city has changed in 34 years.

That year, our neighbours along the M8 in Glasgow were basking in the city’s status as European Capital of Culture. But there were plenty of exciting things going on in Auld Reekie, too.

Business magnate Richard Branson visited the city to open the doors to a huge Virgin Megastore on Princes Street, while journey times across the Capital were slashed, thanks to the opening of the Edinburgh City Bypass.

We’ve had a rummage through the Evening News archives to bring you 18 photo memories of Edinburgh in 1990 – have a scroll through the photo gallery, and let us know your own memories of that year in the comments section before you go.

1. Edinburgh in 1990

Take a look through our gallery to see 18 old photos showing what life was like in Edinburgh 34 years ago, in 1990. Photo: Third Party

2. No traffic in High Street 1990

A view of the High Street in Edinburgh in August 1990, showing one of the 'pinch points' in a pedestrianised section of the Royal Mile. Photo: Hamish Campbell

3. Edinburgh City Bypass opens 1990

Traffic on the Edinburgh City Bypass road (A720) at its official opening in March 1990. Photo: Alan Macdonald

4. Richard Branson in Edinburgh 1990

British businessman Richard Branson poses with his pink Pontiac car outside his new Virgin Megastore, opening in Edinburgh in July 1990. Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

