Edinburgh City Bypass A720 closed in both directions due to flooding on road
Drivers in Edinburgh have been stuck on the city bypass for hours after the major route was closed due to flooding.
The A720 Edinburgh City Bypass was closed westbound between Dreghorn and Sheriffhall shortly before 4pm, with the eastbound carriageway also having been closed a short time later.
In an update at around 6.20pm, Traffic Scotland said drivers travelling west were facing delays of around 40 minutes, with those on the eastbound road facing waits of 45 minutes.
But speaking to the Evening News, some drivers said they’d been stuck on the road for hours. One said: “I wish [the delay] was only a hour been on bypass westbound since 3pm and not even at the flooded bit.”
Another driver said: “The traffic moves in fits and starts every few minutes but only to move about 5 car lengths. I've been going eastbound on the bypass since about 5pm, got in at Calder. I'm not at Dreghorn yet. That's 2 hours.”
Police Scotland has now urged drivers to avoid the area. A spokesman said: “There is currently widespread traffic disruption on the A720 Edinburgh Bypass near to Dreghorn due to flooding.
“Delays are causing disruption back to the M8. Drivers are advised to avoid the area at this time.”
