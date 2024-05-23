The marathon and half-marathon events will take place on Sunday

The Edinburgh Marathon returns to the capital this weekend, with both the marathon and half-marathon events take place on Sunday, May 26.

With train services expected to be popular this weekend, ScotRail has announced it will add more seats and additional services between Edinburgh and North Berwick on Sunday to help runners and spectators travel between the start and finish lines.

Starting in the historic old town, the routes take in some of Edinburgh’s most iconic landmarks before heading along the picturesque East Lothian coastline.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “We’ll be doing everything we can to help as many people as possible travel by rail during the Edinburgh Marathon Festival on Sunday.

“Spectators and runners will benefit from extra carriages on trains between Edinburgh and North Berwick throughout the day on Sunday, 26 May. Extra trains are also set to run between Edinburgh and Prestonpans, stopping at Musselburgh and Wallyford station to enable travel between the start and finish line.”

Mr Campbell added: “Customers should plan ahead, and buying tickets through our mTicket system on the ScotRail app will help your journey run smoothly.”

